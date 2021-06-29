0
Tuesday 29 June 2021 - 03:59

Rocket Missiles Hit US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor, Syria

Story Code : 940622
Rocket Missiles Hit US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor, Syria
At least eight rockets hit a US military base at the Al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, the Iraqi Saberin News channel reported.

According to the Saberin News channel, columns of smoke and fire have risen from the base.

No casualties have been reported from the rocket attack.

The US military and its affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in northern and eastern Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil and grain resources, they are taking action against Syrian residents and forces in those regions.

Syrian officials have repeatedly condemned the actions of the United States and its allies in Syria.

The United States is a major sponsor of terrorists in Syria.

The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime.
Related Stories
Russians Reveal Plan to Lift the Siege of Syria's Deir ez-Zor
Islam Times - The de-escalation zone plan is only the first stage of a major strategic shift in the Syrian war in order to concentrate allied forces ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
28 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
28 June 2021
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
28 June 2021
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
27 June 2021
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
27 June 2021
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
27 June 2021
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
27 June 2021
Helicopter Carrying Colombia
Helicopter Carrying Colombia's President Duque Struck by Bullets in Attack
26 June 2021
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
26 June 2021
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
26 June 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
25 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
25 June 2021