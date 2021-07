Islam Times - A huge fireball has been seen rising over Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port as the UAE’s largest city was rocked by a major blast.

The blaze broke out within a container stored on a ship anchored in the Jebel Ali port, the government has said.Local residents reported hearing a loud bang across the city late on Wednesday, with some eyewitnesses posting footage and photos of the blaze in the distance.The fire was so huge it was seen from across the harbor, according to the videos published on social media.