Israeli Security Minister Secretly Visited Jordan: Report

Islam Times - Israeli Public Security Minister secretly visited Jordan last week, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Omer Bar Lev secretly visited Jordan last week “in order to discuss a relaxation of restrictions on Palestinians ahead of Ramadan,” KAN news claimed as cited by The Jerusalem Post.Bar Lev met with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the Jordanians allegedly requested a series of relaxations on restrictions, according to the report.“The Jordanians also requested that the number of Waqf officers on the Temple Mount be increased, which Bar Lev agreed to on condition that ‘problematic’ Waqf officers be removed,” the report claimed, referring to the Israeli acronym of the holy Al-Aqsa compound.Israeli war on Gaza took place last year in May, during the last week of the holy month of Ramadan, after Israeli occupation forces step up repressive measures in Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.