Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 00:32

Gantz Discusses Security in Ramadan with Jordanian King

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (right) meets in Amman with Jordan
It was the third meeting between Abdullah and Gantz, with the first happening secretly in February 2021, and a second taking place publicly in January this year.

According to Gantz’s office, the meeting focused on “local security and policy topics.”

“Gantz presented Abdullah with the steps that Israel intends to take in order to maintain freedom of worship for Palestinians in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) during Ramadan, as well as other moves intended to improve the lives of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip,” his office said as reported by the Times of Israel.

Earlier on Tursday, Kan news reported that Israei Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev secretly visited Jordan last week “in order to discuss a relaxation of restrictions on Palestinians ahead of Ramadan.”

Israeli war on Gaza took place last year in May, during the last week of the holy month of Ramadan, after Israeli occupation forces step up repressive measures in Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.
