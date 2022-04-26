0
Tuesday 26 April 2022 - 06:08

Russia declares 40 German diplomatic staff persona non grata in tit-for-tat move

Story Code : 991091
German Embassy in Moscow, Russia
German Embassy in Moscow, Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that it has summoned Germany's ambassador in Moscow and handed him an official note declaring Moscow's decision to expel the German diplomats "as part of a symmetrical response."

"A strong protest was made to the head of the German diplomatic mission in Moscow in connection with the openly unfriendly decision of the German government," to expel Russian diplomats, the ministry said.

Germany reacted with defiance to Russia's announcement, describing the move as "in no way justified."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that the 40 Russian diplomats who were expelled from Germany earlier in April "did not serve diplomacy for a single day" during their stay in the country.

She went on to say that those "people worked systematically for years against our freedom and against cohesion in our society," while those expelled by Russia had "not done anything wrong."

"Despite the increasingly adverse circumstances there, they went to Russia with openness, curiosity and great commitment to serve our bilateral relations there," she said.

On April 4, Germany said it was expelling 40 Russian diplomats, amid similar moves by other European states, over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

Baerbock had said earlier that Germany was expelling the Russians in response to the "unbelievable brutality" of Russian forces in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called Baerbock's words "unacceptable," adding  that Berlin's decision was "motivated by an absolutely false assertion that the work of the above-mentioned employees was aimed at undermining the 'freedom of Germany' and 'unity of German society', as well insinuations about what is happening in Ukraine."

Russia has already ordered 31 European diplomats to leave the country in a reciprocal move sparked by its military operation in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. The conflict has provoked a unanimous response from Western countries, which have imposed a long list of sanctions on Moscow. Russia says it will halt the operation instantly if Kiev meets Moscow’s list of demands, including never applying to join NATO.
Tagged
Russia Germany Persona non grata
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
25 April 2022
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
25 April 2022
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
24 April 2022
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
24 April 2022
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
24 April 2022
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
24 April 2022
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
24 April 2022
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
24 April 2022
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
23 April 2022
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
23 April 2022