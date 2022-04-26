Russia declares 40 German diplomatic staff persona non grata in tit-for-tat move

German Embassy in Moscow, Russia

Islam Times - Russia has declared 40 German diplomatic mission staff 'persona non grata' in response to an earlier move by Berlin ousting Russian diplomats over the conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that it has summoned Germany's ambassador in Moscow and handed him an official note declaring Moscow's decision to expel the German diplomats "as part of a symmetrical response.""A strong protest was made to the head of the German diplomatic mission in Moscow in connection with the openly unfriendly decision of the German government," to expel Russian diplomats, the ministry said.Germany reacted with defiance to Russia's announcement, describing the move as "in no way justified."German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that the 40 Russian diplomats who were expelled from Germany earlier in April "did not serve diplomacy for a single day" during their stay in the country.She went on to say that those "people worked systematically for years against our freedom and against cohesion in our society," while those expelled by Russia had "not done anything wrong.""Despite the increasingly adverse circumstances there, they went to Russia with openness, curiosity and great commitment to serve our bilateral relations there," she said.On April 4, Germany said it was expelling 40 Russian diplomats, amid similar moves by other European states, over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.Baerbock had said earlier that Germany was expelling the Russians in response to the "unbelievable brutality" of Russian forces in Ukraine.The Russian Foreign Ministry called Baerbock's words "unacceptable," adding that Berlin's decision was "motivated by an absolutely false assertion that the work of the above-mentioned employees was aimed at undermining the 'freedom of Germany' and 'unity of German society', as well insinuations about what is happening in Ukraine."Russia has already ordered 31 European diplomats to leave the country in a reciprocal move sparked by its military operation in Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. The conflict has provoked a unanimous response from Western countries, which have imposed a long list of sanctions on Moscow. Russia says it will halt the operation instantly if Kiev meets Moscow’s list of demands, including never applying to join NATO.