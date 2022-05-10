0
Tuesday 10 May 2022 - 08:47

‘Israel’ Preparing Teams to Assassinate Hamas Leaders Abroad

Story Code : 993447
Unnamed intelligence sources told Britain’s The Times newspaper in an article published Monday that a “clear message” needed to be sent to Hamas.

While the resistance group has not taken responsibility for most of the operations carried out since March 22 that have left 19 ‘Israeli’ occupiers killed, Hamas leader in Gaza Yehya Sinwar has repeatedly called for Palestinians to retaliate in the form of operations targeting the ‘Israeli’ occupiers. Hamas then has publicly praised the perpetrators, encouraging more operations.

The report said that any potential targeted killings are more likely to take place in other countries in the region where Hamas leaders live, with Lebanon and Qatar given as examples.

The report said targets could include Saleh al-Arouri, a deputy leader of Hamas who splits his time between Qatar, Turkey and Lebanon and is in charge of West Bank operations.

The newspaper also named Zaher Jabarin, a senior figure in Hamas.

The report said that Hamas is thought to have been warned of the potential resumption of targeted killings, by the intelligence agencies of a number of countries in Europe and the Middle East.
