Islam Times - Local Iraqi media reported the sound of an explosion at Al-Harir Air Base in the Kurdistan Region on Friday.

Iraqi sources reported today (Friday) that several explosions were heard at a US base near Erbil, known as Al-Harir Air Base.Al-Sumaria website wrote that the "C-ram" air defense system was activated inside the base and started firing.It is still unknown the sound of the explosion was a result of an attack, or it was result of military practice.