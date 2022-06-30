0
Thursday 30 June 2022 - 10:50

Iran Calls On Taliban Officials to Take 'Serious Action' after Border Incident

Story Code : 1001958
Iran Calls On Taliban Officials to Take
The border guard, identified as Mohammad Sayyad, was martyred in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Tuesday night, when a gang of armed thugs entered the area from across the border.

The attackers fled the area immediately after the encounter, which occurred in the Milak area of the Hirmand county of Sistan and Baluchestan.

“Officials in Afghanistan’s acting [Taliban] government are expected to take serious action to clarify the aspects of the issue, punish the perpetrators, and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents,” Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Kan’ani, the dimensions of the tragic incident are being investigated by Iranian authorities and the results of the investigation will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

He also offered his condolences to the family of the slain border guard and all other Iranian border guards.

Tehran has called for joint efforts with Kabul to secure the joint border areas amid intermittent clashes at Iran-Afghanistan border crossings in recent months.

Foreign Ministry in April said the border guards have a responsibility to prevent any illegal trespassing at the border with Afghanistan.

“We were prepared to give the necessary training to the Afghan border guards on the demarcated border and so on,” former spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at the time, adding that the recurrence of border skirmishes is a "matter of grace concern" for Tehran.
Comment


Featured Stories
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
30 June 2022
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
30 June 2022
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
30 June 2022
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
29 June 2022
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
29 June 2022
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
29 June 2022
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
29 June 2022
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
28 June 2022
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia's Medvedev
28 June 2022
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
28 June 2022
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
27 June 2022
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
27 June 2022