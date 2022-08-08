Russian Military Calls Ukraine's Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP Nuclear Terrorism
Story Code : 1008137
"Under the international convention adopted by the resolution of the UN General Assembly of April 13, 2005, we consider these criminal actions of the Ukrainian authorities to be an act of nuclear terrorism," Mizintsev told a briefing on Saturday, RIA Novosti reported.
The defense official noted that a possible accident at the NPP would surpass the scale of the Chornobyl and Fukushima disasters, adding that the entire territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Romania would be engulfed by nuclear contamination.
He urged the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and other international organizations to condemn these actions on the part of Ukraine's military and to take immediate measures to prevent provocations at the Ukrainian nuclear facilities.
On Friday, Ukrainian troops fired at the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, a fire broke out on the spot. Two power lines necessary for the operation of power units were cut off. Over 10,000 residents of the Zaporizhzhia region had been left without power and water supply as a result.