Islam Times - The Russian Defense Ministry is considering the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by Ukrainian forces to be an act of nuclear terrorism under a UN convention adopted by a resolution of the UN General Assembly, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters said.

"Under the international convention adopted by the resolution of the UN General Assembly of April 13, 2005, we consider these criminal actions of the Ukrainian authorities to be an act of nuclear terrorism," Mizintsev told a briefing on Saturday, RIA Novosti reported.The defense official noted that a possible accident at the NPP would surpass the scale of the Chornobyl and Fukushima disasters, adding that the entire territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Romania would be engulfed by nuclear contamination.He urged the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and other international organizations to condemn these actions on the part of Ukraine's military and to take immediate measures to prevent provocations at the Ukrainian nuclear facilities.On Friday, Ukrainian troops fired at the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, a fire broke out on the spot. Two power lines necessary for the operation of power units were cut off. Over 10,000 residents of the Zaporizhzhia region had been left without power and water supply as a result.