Sunday 14 August 2022 - 09:29

Liz Truss Leads Race for United Kingdom's Next PM by 22 Points

Liz Truss Leads Race for United Kingdom
As the race to replace PM Boris Johnson heats up further, a poll of Conservative Party members on Saturday revealed that Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is 22 percentage points ahead of her challenger Rishi Sunak in the contest to become the United Kingdom's next Prime Minister.
 
Opinium which conducted the poll reported that among 450 party members who had determined how they would vote in the upcoming leadership contest, 61 percent will vote for Truss, while former finance minister Sunak received a mere 39 percent votes.
 
Among a sample of 450 party members who had decided how they would vote in the ongoing leadership election put Truss, who other polls have also shown to be the clear frontrunner, on 61%, with former finance minister Sunak on 39%, Opinium said. The roughly 200,000 members of the ruling Conservatives are voting to decide on a replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who after a series of scandals and a parliamentary rebellion said in July he would step down once the party chooses a replacement. 
