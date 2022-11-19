Ukrainian law enforcement shoots 39 pro-Russian activists in Kherson

Islam Times- Kiev’s security forces are searching and vandalizing the homes of the Kherson residents who were evacuated from the city, taking photos and sending them to those people to intimidate them.

Kiev’s law enforcement officers shot 39 pro-Russia supporters in Kherson and took another 74 to an unknown location, a regional emergency worker told reporters on Thursday.“Ukrainian law enforcement officers, guided by Western ‘advisors,’ are conducting a demonstrative punitive campaign against Kherson residents who failed to evacuate to the left bank of the Dnieper. It is known for a fact that 39 pro-Russian activists have been shot. Their bodies were not released to their families as there are plans to use them in false flag operations to prove Russia’s alleged war crimes. Another 74 people were taken to an unknown location,” he said.According to the emergency worker, Kiev’s security forces are also searching and vandalizing the homes of the Kherson residents who were evacuated from the city, taking photos and sending them to those people to intimidate them. “Russian law enforcement agencies are keeping a record of all the crimes that Ukraine is committing,” the emergency worker stressed.Russian Civic Chamber member and Freelance Advisor to the Kherson Regional Governor Alexander Malkevich earlier told TASS that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had banned civilians from leaving the areas of the Kherson Region that they controlled on the right bank of the Dnieper River. He noted that the Ukrainian military has continued a campaign of terror against civilians in the region. Some settlements, namely Alyoshki, Golaya Pristan and Skadovsk, regularly come under fire.