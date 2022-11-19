0
Friday 18 November 2022 - 22:24

Ukrainian law enforcement shoots 39 pro-Russian activists in Kherson

Story Code : 1025456
Ukrainian law enforcement shoots 39 pro-Russian activists in Kherson

Kiev’s law enforcement officers shot 39 pro-Russia supporters in Kherson and took another 74 to an unknown location, a regional emergency worker told reporters on Thursday.

“Ukrainian law enforcement officers, guided by Western ‘advisors,’ are conducting a demonstrative punitive campaign against Kherson residents who failed to evacuate to the left bank of the Dnieper. It is known for a fact that 39 pro-Russian activists have been shot. Their bodies were not released to their families as there are plans to use them in false flag operations to prove Russia’s alleged war crimes. Another 74 people were taken to an unknown location,” he said.

According to the emergency worker, Kiev’s security forces are also searching and vandalizing the homes of the Kherson residents who were evacuated from the city, taking photos and sending them to those people to intimidate them. “Russian law enforcement agencies are keeping a record of all the crimes that Ukraine is committing,” the emergency worker stressed.

Russian Civic Chamber member and Freelance Advisor to the Kherson Regional Governor Alexander Malkevich earlier told TASS that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had banned civilians from leaving the areas of the Kherson Region that they controlled on the right bank of the Dnieper River. He noted that the Ukrainian military has continued a campaign of terror against civilians in the region. Some settlements, namely Alyoshki, Golaya Pristan and Skadovsk, regularly come under fire.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
18 November 2022
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
18 November 2022
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
18 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
17 November 2022
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
17 November 2022
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
17 November 2022
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
17 November 2022
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
16 November 2022
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
Türkiye Launches Artillery Attacks on Northern Syria
16 November 2022
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
Trump Announces 2024 Run for US President
16 November 2022
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
US Aims to Weaken, Destroy Russia: Russian Security Council Secretary
16 November 2022
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
Syrian Air Defense Downs 3 Out of 8 Israeli Missiles
15 November 2022