Yemenis Take to the Streets of Saada to Denounce Sweden’s Crime Against Muslims

Islam Times - Yemenis held a massive rally in Saada to protest against the Swedish permission to burn a Holy Quran edition, calling to boycott Stockholm and expel its ambassadors from all Muslim countries.

A statement issued after the march slammed “the crime of burning copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden,” labelling the measure as “hostile in the series of war against Islam and Muslims.”The statement further accused the western-controlled Zionist lobby of standing behind the crime of burning copies of the Holy Quran, and called on “the western leaders and the international community to liberate themselves from the Zionist Judaism and to stop insulting the prophets, their books, and fighting their teachings.”The protesters also demanded in their statement an official apology from the Swedish government as well as to hold the criminals accountable. “We call for boycotting Sweden and expelling its ambassadors from the Muslim countries for its criminal behavior against the sanctities.”In the same context, Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement strongly condemned on Sunday the crime that took place in Sweden, describing “the anti-Islam behavior in the west as reflecting the ethical and political bankruptcy of the western governments.”Relatively, the Sanaa government foreign ministry denounced the burning of the Holy Quran.Additionally, several other countries slammed the Swedish decision to permit the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran, and warned against inciting Muslims all across the world.