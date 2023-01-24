0
Tuesday 24 January 2023 - 03:36

Yemenis Take to the Streets of Saada to Denounce Sweden’s Crime Against Muslims

Story Code : 1037309
Yemenis Take to the Streets of Saada to Denounce Sweden’s Crime Against Muslims
A statement issued after the march slammed “the crime of burning copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden,” labelling the measure as “hostile in the series of war against Islam and Muslims.”

The statement further accused the western-controlled Zionist lobby of standing behind the crime of burning copies of the Holy Quran, and called on “the western leaders and the international community to liberate themselves from the Zionist Judaism and to stop insulting the prophets, their books, and fighting their teachings.”

The protesters also demanded in their statement an official apology from the Swedish government as well as to hold the criminals accountable. “We call for boycotting Sweden and expelling its ambassadors from the Muslim countries for its criminal behavior against the sanctities.”

In the same context, Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement strongly condemned on Sunday the crime that took place in Sweden, describing “the anti-Islam behavior in the west as reflecting the ethical and political bankruptcy of the western governments.”

Relatively, the Sanaa government foreign ministry denounced the burning of the Holy Quran.

Additionally, several other countries slammed the Swedish decision to permit the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran, and warned against inciting Muslims all across the world.
Comment


Featured Stories
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
23 January 2023
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
Western Hybrid War on Iran Doomed to Defeat: Spokesman
22 January 2023
Turkey Questions Sweden
Turkey Questions Sweden's NATO Commitments
22 January 2023
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Items Marked Classified
22 January 2023
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland
Protesters in Warsaw Demonstrate against Poland's Backing for Ukraine
22 January 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
Iran’s Armed Forces Warn EU Against Repercussions of Blacklisting IRGC
19 January 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
‘Israeli’ Coalition Vows to Return Deri To Office After Court Rules He Can’t Serve
19 January 2023
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
Jake Sullivan Arrives in Occupied Palestine
19 January 2023
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
Taiwan To Allow Women into Military Reserve Force Training
18 January 2023
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
China Accuses US of Syrian Oil Theft
18 January 2023
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
NYT: US Quietly Shipping Arms from “Israel” to Ukraine
18 January 2023