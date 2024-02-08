Saudi Arabia Replies to Iran’s Message on Gaza

Islam Times - The ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Tehran has delivered a written message from the Saudi king in response to the Iranian president’s letter about the Gaza crisis.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran on Wednesday, Saudi Ambassador Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi relayed a message from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in reply to a message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi about the developments in the Gaza Strip.The letter submitted by the Saudi envoy also contained congratulations from Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince on the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister hailed the growing relations between Tehran and Riyadh, saying closer cooperation will serve the interests of the two nations and the region.For his part, al-Anzi said Saudi Arabia holds a strategic, not tactical, view about the relations with Iran.Pointing to his mission to improve ties with Iran in all fields, the ambassador said Saudi Arabia is addressing the technical troubles that have prevented Iranians’ Umrah (minor Hajj) pilgrimage.