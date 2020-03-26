0
Thursday 26 March 2020 - 15:16

Spain Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 4,000

Story Code : 852802
Spain Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 4,000
The latest figures, announced by the health ministry, take Spain’s death toll to more than 4,000.

The latest figures offer support to government claims that the daily rise in deaths might be stabilizing. On Wednesday Fernando Simón, head of Spain’s health emergency centre, said: “If we are not already at the peak, we are very close.”

The overall number of coronavirus cases increase to 56,188 from 47,610 on Wednesday. The number of reported deaths from the virus rose to 4,089 from 3,434 on Wednesday, the ministry said.
Related Stories
General claims US military killed 50,000 Daesh terrorists in Iraq, Syria
Islam Times - A senior US military official has claimed that the the so-called “coalition” forces have killed 50,000 Daesh (ISIL) terrorists in ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
26 March 2020
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
26 March 2020
Rockets Fall in Baghdad
Rockets Fall in Baghdad's 'Green Zone' Near US Embassy
26 March 2020
Malaysia
Malaysia's King and Queen Under Quarantine after Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus
26 March 2020
China and US to Set Aside Differences in G20 Coronavirus Summit
China and US to Set Aside Differences in G20 Coronavirus Summit
26 March 2020
Russia Has Requested US to Lift Iran Sanctions As Soon As Possible
Russia Has Requested US to Lift Iran Sanctions As Soon As Possible
25 March 2020
Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials
Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials
25 March 2020
Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder
Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder
25 March 2020
Iran UN Envoy: If US Does Not Heed To Intl. Demands, All Countries Should Disobey Sanctions
Iran UN Envoy: If US Does Not Heed To Intl. Demands, All Countries Should Disobey Sanctions
25 March 2020
US Coronavirus Cases Sees Deadliest Day Yet as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases
US Coronavirus Cases Sees Deadliest Day Yet as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases
25 March 2020
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
24 March 2020
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children's Mental Wellbeing
24 March 2020