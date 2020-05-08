0
Friday 8 May 2020 - 09:27

Turkish Army & Allied Terrorists Continue Displacement Policy against Citizens in Hasaka

Story Code : 861411
According to the Social Affairs and Labor Department in Hasaka, nearly 50 thousand citizens of the northern countryside of Ras al-Ayn city suffer from the coercive displacement and live in shelters after their houses became haven for the mercenaries of the Turkish occupation who are being brought from Aleppo countryside and Turkey.

A 50-year old man of Ras al-Ayn who came to Hasaka said that his house, which is located in al-Mahata neighborhood inside the city, is now occupied by two families of the Turkish occupation mercenaries, adding that this matter is applied on all houses of the neighborhood.

In the same context, a source in Ras al-Ayn city affirmed that the mercenaries of Turkish occupation have distributed tens of their families to settle the near villages, particularly those which are surrounding Abu Raseen, Lazaka and Jan tamra and they have seized the agrarian projects there.

The source added that the majority of mercenaries in Ras al-Ayn are from Daesh terrorist organization who work for the interest of the Turkish regime.
