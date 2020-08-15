UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] strongly condemned a recent deal between the United Arab Emirates and the ‘Israeli’ regime on the normalization of diplomatic ties, saying such a “strategic mistake” would accelerate the process of annihilation of the Zionist regime.

In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC vehemently condemned the agreement between the UAEA and ‘Israel’ as a strategic mistake, a historic folly, and a poisonous dagger in the body of the Islamic community.The IRGC said such a deal would not only fail to fulfill the interests of the Zionist regime, but also invalidates the dream of a new Middle East and will force the US and the proponents of the agreement to face a dangerous future.The statement said the shameful agreement on the normalization of ties between the UAE and the fake Zionist regime, which has been masterminded by the “terrorist and anti-human regime” of the US, is a big treason against the cause of Palestine.The treacherous deal between the UAE and ‘Israel’ pursues a series of objectives, such as legitimizing the fake Zionist regime, weakening the Palestinian resistance front, consigning the issue of Palestine and al-Quds to oblivion, preparing the ground for the implementation of the so-called deal of the century and the new Middle East projects, and paving the way for generalization of relations between the Arab world and the Zionist occupiers, the statement deplored.The IRGC underlined that such an evil agreement is doomed to failure and will accelerate the process of destruction of the child-murdering Zionist regime.The statement also warned the UAE rulers that they have to face a decisive response from the Emirati people to the stupid move to declare an agreement on normalization of ties with ‘Israel.’The United Arab Emirates and the ‘Israeli’ entity announced on Thursday they have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations.The move has drawn strong criticism from many Islamic countries and regional organizations.