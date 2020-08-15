0
Saturday 15 August 2020 - 11:26

UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement

Story Code : 880425
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC vehemently condemned the agreement between the UAEA and ‘Israel’ as a strategic mistake, a historic folly, and a poisonous dagger in the body of the Islamic community.

The IRGC said such a deal would not only fail to fulfill the interests of the Zionist regime, but also invalidates the dream of a new Middle East and will force the US and the proponents of the agreement to face a dangerous future.

The statement said the shameful agreement on the normalization of ties between the UAE and the fake Zionist regime, which has been masterminded by the “terrorist and anti-human regime” of the US, is a big treason against the cause of Palestine.

The treacherous deal between the UAE and ‘Israel’ pursues a series of objectives, such as legitimizing the fake Zionist regime, weakening the Palestinian resistance front, consigning the issue of Palestine and al-Quds to oblivion, preparing the ground for the implementation of the so-called deal of the century and the new Middle East projects, and paving the way for generalization of relations between the Arab world and the Zionist occupiers, the statement deplored.

The IRGC underlined that such an evil agreement is doomed to failure and will accelerate the process of destruction of the child-murdering Zionist regime.

The statement also warned the UAE rulers that they have to face a decisive response from the Emirati people to the stupid move to declare an agreement on normalization of ties with ‘Israel.’

The United Arab Emirates and the ‘Israeli’ entity announced on Thursday they have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations.

The move has drawn strong criticism from many Islamic countries and regional organizations.
Related Stories
UAE Secured ‘No Guarantees’ on Halt of West Bank Annexation From ‘Israel’
Islam Times - The UAE has no firm guarantees that ‘Israel’ will not annex occupied Palestinian territory in the future, Emirati ministers said.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
15 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
15 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
By: Batoul Wehbe
15 August 2020
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
14 August 2020
Ambassador Dismisses Claim of Seizure of Iranian Tankers as “Lie”
Ambassador Dismisses Claim of Seizure of Iranian Tankers as “Lie”
14 August 2020
Hamas, Fatah Slam UAE, Zionist Regime Agreement
Hamas, Fatah Slam UAE, Zionist Regime Agreement
14 August 2020
Kabul Releases 80 of Final 400 Taliban Prisoners
Kabul Releases 80 of Final 400 Taliban Prisoners
14 August 2020
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
13 August 2020
US Needs Daesh, Other Terrorists in Region: Assad
US Needs Daesh, Other Terrorists in Region: Assad
13 August 2020
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Halts Fuel Supply
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Halts Fuel Supply
13 August 2020
WHO Says Dozens of Hospitals in Blast-struck Beirut ’Non-Operational’
WHO Says Dozens of Hospitals in Blast-struck Beirut ’Non-Operational’
13 August 2020
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
12 August 2020