Tuesday 25 August 2020 - 10:16

Four Palestinians Martyred in Latest ‘Israeli’ Airstrike on Gaza

Story Code : 882352
The four Palestinian martyrs during the Monday raid were identified as Iyad Jamal al-Jidi, Muataz Amir al-Mubid, Yahya Fareed al-Mubid and Yaaqoub Zaydieh.

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said the four were martyred in a blast during “preparations to remove the criminal entity from our occupied land.”

The explosion which killed the four guys has apparently taken place at a Palestinian Islamic Jihad military compound in the northern Gaza City neighborhood of Shejaiya.

Zionist officials denied any connection to the killing, claiming that the four have died while working on developing a bomb to be used against the occupiers.

However, the first casualties were reported by ‘Israeli’ TV channel i24 News, which said at least one Palestinian had been killed and five others injured.

Hamas has warned that it will accept nothing less than the lifting of the Gaza blockade for calm to be restored to southern occupied territories.
