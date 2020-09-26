0
Saturday 26 September 2020 - 06:37

‘Israel’-Sudan, Oman Normalization Could Be Announced Next Week: Report

Relatively, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft spoke at the 75th UN General Assembly in New York City this week, saying that in part of the Middle East regional ‘peace’ developments another Arab country will soon sign a normalization deal with the Zionist regime.

According to Maariv, Sudan and Oman are holding extensive US-brokered talks with ‘Israel’ to announce the deals next week.

This report coincides with an earlier i24NEWS report that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan's Sovereignty Council chair General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan are likely to meet in the coming days in Uganda.

Sources close to the Sovereignty Council asserted that on September 26, the Sudanese-‘Israeli’ Friendship Association will be inaugurated in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, according to the Arabic edition of i24NEWS.
Related Stories
Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report
Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan’s Sovereignty Council chair Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan are likely to meet in the coming days in Uganda, Israeli media ...
