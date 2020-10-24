0
Saturday 24 October 2020

Nigeria: 51 Civilians, 18 Security Forces Killed in Unrest

Nigeria: 51 Civilians, 18 Security Forces Killed in Unrest
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments in a statement released late Friday are expected to further inflame tensions after Amnesty International reported soldiers shot and killed at least 12 demonstrators Tuesday night as a large crowd sang the national anthem.

Buhari also said 11 policemen and seven soldiers had been killed by “rioters” as of Thursday, and “the mayhem has not stopped”.

He said another 37 civilians were injured. He was speaking to a special meeting with former heads of state and other officials on the way forward after some of Nigeria’s worst turmoil in years.

“Many lives have been lost” in Nigeria’s unrest, the president’s office announced Friday, as the government said days of peaceful protests over police abuses had been hijacked by thugs.

In a national address Thursday, Buhari did not mention the shootings that sparked international outrage. The president instead warned protesters against being used by “subversive elements” and “undermining national security and law and order”.

He reiterated that Friday, saying the government “will not fold its arms and allow miscreants and criminals continue to perpetrate acts of hooliganism”.

Soldiers remained in parts of Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, as a 24-hour curfew remained in place.
