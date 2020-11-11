0
Wednesday 11 November 2020 - 00:26

Steps towards Normalization: Saudi Regime Allows ‘Israeli’ Plane to Pass above Holy City of Mecca

Story Code : 897102
Steps towards Normalization: Saudi Regime Allows ‘Israeli’ Plane to Pass above Holy City of Mecca
In further details, Saudi air traffic control allowed an ‘Israeli’ plane to fly across its skies claiming it was forced to reroute due to bad weather on Monday-Tuesday night.

“Saudi air-traffic control assisted the plane the entire way,” Israir airline said in response to a reporter who noted the strange route that the plane took from Ben Gurion Airport to India.

The airline claimed that the flight was forced to make a detour into Saudi Arabia, with ‘Israeli’ Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper stating that the plane passed in the Saudi skies, particularly over the holy city of Mecca, where the Muslims’ holiest site, the holy Kaaba is located.

The airline’s pilots Twitter account then posted a picture of the Saudi skyline that was taken from the detoured flight, and noted that “it was really very nice” of the Saudi air traffic controllers to guide them along.

Saudi Arabia is not among the countries to have publicly normalized ties with the Zionist entity as a part of the so-called Abraham Accords, but it decided to open its airspace to all ‘Israeli’ flights traveling east from the occupation entity.
Comment


Featured Stories
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
10 November 2020
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
10 November 2020
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
10 November 2020
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
9 November 2020
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
9 November 2020
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
9 November 2020
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
9 November 2020
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
8 November 2020
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
8 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
8 November 2020
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
8 November 2020
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
8 November 2020