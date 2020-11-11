Steps towards Normalization: Saudi Regime Allows ‘Israeli’ Plane to Pass above Holy City of Mecca

Islam Times - In one more step forward toward normalization, the Saudi regime continues its efforts to normalize ties with the Zionist entity whether through covert or public agreements that strengthen ties and pave the way for an official announcement of those shameful relations.

In further details, Saudi air traffic control allowed an ‘Israeli’ plane to fly across its skies claiming it was forced to reroute due to bad weather on Monday-Tuesday night.“Saudi air-traffic control assisted the plane the entire way,” Israir airline said in response to a reporter who noted the strange route that the plane took from Ben Gurion Airport to India.The airline claimed that the flight was forced to make a detour into Saudi Arabia, with ‘Israeli’ Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper stating that the plane passed in the Saudi skies, particularly over the holy city of Mecca, where the Muslims’ holiest site, the holy Kaaba is located.The airline’s pilots Twitter account then posted a picture of the Saudi skyline that was taken from the detoured flight, and noted that “it was really very nice” of the Saudi air traffic controllers to guide them along.Saudi Arabia is not among the countries to have publicly normalized ties with the Zionist entity as a part of the so-called Abraham Accords, but it decided to open its airspace to all ‘Israeli’ flights traveling east from the occupation entity.