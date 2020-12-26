Syria Urges UNSC to Stop Israel’s 'Unacceptable' Attacks

Islam Times - Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned as “unacceptable” Israel’s continued attacks on the Arab country, calling on the United Nations Security Council to stop the recurrence of such aggression.

In a letter addressed to the United Nations (UN) secretary-general and the president of the UN Security Council, the Syrian ministry said that Israel had fired a barrage of missiles through Lebanese airspace toward the Masyaf area in the Western countryside of Hama Province in Syria in the early hours of Friday.The ministry described the attack as “a flagrant violation of the Security Council resolution 350 of 1974”, and said it was aimed at hindering the Syrian army’s campaign against foreign-backed terrorists.According to Syria’s official news agency, SANA, the ministry stressed that Israel’s “dangerous aggressive approach” toward Damascus could not continue without the US’s “unlimited” support as well as the immunity from accountability provided to the Tel Aviv regime by Washington and some countries in the Security Council.“Such attacks endanger the security and stability of the region, and its persistence is unacceptable and will have consequences,” the letter read.The ministry concluded the letter by calling on the member states of the UNSC “to break the silence” and shoulder their responsibilities, including taking “firm and immediate measures to stop the recurrence of these Israeli terrorist attacks” and to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Syrian people, which constitute “flagrant violations of the Charter of the United Nations, the international law, and the Security Council Resolutions 242, 338, 350, and 497”.Syria has experienced foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding the Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.Israel frequently targets positions inside Syria, especially those of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against terrorism.Israel has been a main supporter of the terrorist groups that have opposed the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.