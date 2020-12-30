0
Wednesday 30 December 2020 - 10:09

Hashd al-Sha’abi Arrests 30 ISIL Forces in Saladin, Kirkuk

An official at Hashd al-Sha’abi announced that 30 ISIL terrorists were arrested in Saladin and Kirkuk provinces with the cooperation of their relatives and friends and some nomads.

A security official at Hashd al-Sha’abi Command in Al-Anbar Province announced the arrest of two ISIL terrorists who were trying to enter the city of Al-Fallujah.

"Security forces thwarted the two terrorists' attempt to infiltrate Al-Falluja, and both wanted men were arrested," the source said.

So far, Iraqi security forces have identified and arrested a large number of ISIL leaders and elements who were trying to enter the cities of Al-Anbar Province.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Mohammed, one of the leaders of Hashd al-Sha’abi in Diyala Province reported Iraqi army airstrikes in this province, saying that the operation came after a joint Iraqi security force surrounded a terrorist gang hiding in the area.

He added that the Iraqi Army Air Force heavily bombed four ISIL bases in northeastern Diyala, saying that it is not yet known how much damage was done to ISIL in the area, but the operation was carried out in several directions to prevent ISIL elements from escaping.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.
