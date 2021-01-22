Morocco Signs Direct Flight Agreement With ‘Israeli’ Entity

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation regime and Morocco on Thursday signed an aviation agreement that will see direct flights launch between the two sides.

The development comes after the ‘Israeli’ entity and Gulf states, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, unashamedly signed similar cooperation agreements late last year with the occupied of the Palestinian lands.The first direct commercial flight headed from Tel Aviv to Rabat took place in December, marking the brazen normalization agreement between the two sides under which Washington also bribed Morocco with recognizing its sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara.