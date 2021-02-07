Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any Israeli Threat: Diplomat

Islam Times - Iran warned against Israeli regime's provocative and hawkish stances against the Islamic Republic, saying Tehran will give a decisive response to any Tel Aviv threat.

“Recently, the Israeli regime has not only intensified its provocative and hawkish remarks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, but is also actively planning to carry out its hostile threats against Iran,” Iran's ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the current president of the UN Security Council.Takht Ravanchi referred to the top Israeli military official’s January 26 “false” claims about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program as the latest case of such anti-Iran threats, and said, “In addition to their current plans against Iran, the Israeli military forces are also preparing operational plans to develop them for the next year, as such plans must be ‘on the table’.”He described such threats as a “blatant violation of the Article 2 of the UN Charter”, and stressed that the international community must give an appropriate response given the “dark record of the regime in attacking regional countries”.Takht Ravanchi warned about any Israeli military adventurism against Iran, adding, “We reserve our natural right to defense, and will give a decisive response to any threat or incorrect move by the Israeli regime.”“It is perfectly clear that the Israeli regime must shoulder full responsibility for its unbridled and incorrect moves,” he warned, calling on the Security Council to confront Israel’s “destabilizing” policies and “hawkish” moves.In late January, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi warned the administration of US President Joe Biden against rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, adding that he had ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran.“I instructed the army to prepare a number of operational plans in addition to the existing ones,” he said. “We are taking care of these plans and will develop them during the coming year. Those who decide on carrying them out, of course, are the political leaders. But these plans have to be on the table.”In reaction to his remarks, Iranian military officials fired back by saying the regime will only speed up its annihilation if it makes even the slightest move.Hossein Dehqan, a military advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, downplayed the threats that the Tel Aviv regime issues against the Islamic Republic from time to time and said the Israelis “do not even dare to fire a bullet at dear Iran.”He warned the regime, however, that Iran’s “doctrine is defensive but based on severe punishment for the aggressors. Do not rush for annihilation!”Additionally, the spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces described Kochavi’s rhetoric as “nothing more than hallucinations.”“If the Zionists make a foolish move or any mistake, even the slightest one, against Iran, they will face a reaction that will destroy Tel Aviv and hasten the end of their regime,” Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told Iran's Arabic-language Al Alam news network.