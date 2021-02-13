IRGC Commander Warns Enemies of All-Out Fire

Islam Times - The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said the enemies should be scared of the country’s defense power, stressing that any move by enemies would receive an all-out fire of Iran’s Armed Forces.

“The ill-wishers and enemies of Iran should be afraid of our defensive power, a part of which was displayed in the recent military drills,” General Salami said on the sidelines of IRGC Ground Force’s Great Prophet 16 wargame on Friday, adding that any would-be threat of the enemies will be responded with an all-out fire.“Iran’s Armed Forces have always kept their spirit of authority, defense, resistance and aggression against the enemies,” he said, and noted, “The enemy should take a lesson from the firepower showcased by the Iranian forces during the Great Prophet drills.”"The IRGC Ground Force’s combat power is much higher than what we saw today, and in this exercise, we showed only a small example of this power,” the commander said.Salami stressed that Iran’s territorial integrity will not be neglected even for a single moment.The IRGC Ground Force wrapped up two-day massive wargames in the Southwestern parts of Iran on Friday."The drills are being staged with the aim of objective and field assessment of the latest achievements, capabilities and new operational potentials of the IRGC Ground Force and benchmarking the operational strength of a part of the latest combat and defense equipment of the IRGC in different brigades and drone, airborne, armor, ranger, special forces and artillery units," IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said on Thursday.He had on Tuesday said that the ground stage of the drills, codenamed the Great Prophet 16, will be held in the country’s Southwestern regions by the weekend.“This stage of the exercises aims to objectively assess the latest achievements and capabilities” of the IRGC’s ground troops, General Pakpour said.“Along with its serious responsibilities of providing security in the Northwest, West, Southeast and East of the country, the IRGC Ground Force is fully prepared to face any possible threat,” he added.The IRGC held the previous phase of the drills, codenamed the Great Prophet 15, in mid-January.During the two-day exercises, the IRGC forces fired home-grown ballistic missiles to destroy hypothetical enemy warships in the Northern Indian Ocean.The IRGC’s missiles detected and destroyed the targets as they were sailing 1,800 kilometers away in a remote area in the ocean.Iran’s Armed Forces also held a series of maneuvers last month.Iran said its latest drills served as a warning message to the enemies against any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.