0
Saturday 27 February 2021 - 22:22

Owner of UK Ship Hit by Blast in Gulf of Oman Reportedly Close to Mossad Chief

Story Code : 918791
Owner of UK Ship Hit by Blast in Gulf of Oman Reportedly Close to Mossad Chief
“The explosion took place last night, south of the Straits of Hormuz, off Oman. The damage is two holes about a meter and a half in diameter, but it is not yet clear to us whether it was caused by missile fire or mines attached to the ship”, Ungar told Kan Israeli broadcaster on Friday.

“We have no idea whether this incident is a part of the tension between Iran and the United States and whether it has something to do with the fact that the owner of the ship is Israeli.”

Ungar suggested that the incident was most likely linked to previous attacks on shipping in the area.

According to the report, the ship, “Helios Ray”, belongs to the “Ray Shipping” company – a British firm owned by Ungar, whose ties with the chief of Mossad were not specified by Kan.

Ray Shipping confirmed to The Times of Israel that one of its vessels was damaged “when an explosion was heard in the Persian Gulf near the Straits of Hormuz.”

“The ship has 28 crew members. No one was hurt. The engine room was not damaged. It is on its way to the port of Dubai to fix everything necessary,” the company told the outlet.

UKMTO said that the ship suffered an explosion on Thursday, adding that there were no casualties. The agency did not clarify what caused the explosion.

Several Israeli media outlets quickly suggested that Iran was behind the attacks, with Channel 12 in particular asserting that the blast was caused by a missile fired from an Iranian ship.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya's Haftar
27 February 2021
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
27 February 2021
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
27 February 2021
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
25 February 2021
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
25 February 2021
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
25 February 2021
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
24 February 2021
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
24 February 2021
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
24 February 2021
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
23 February 2021
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021