Tuesday 2 March 2021 - 12:16

German Court Files Criminal Complaint against MBS

German Court Files Criminal Complaint against MBS
The 500-page complaint, filed with the German public prosecutor in general in the federal court of justice in Karlsruhe, centers on the “widespread and systematic” persecution of journalists in Saudi Arabia, including the arbitrary detention of 34 journalists there and the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post columnist.

“These journalists are the victims of unlawful killing, torture, sexual violence and coercion and forced disappearance,” said Christophe Deloire, the secretary-general of RSF at a press conference on Tuesday.

RSF has chosen to file its complaint in Germany because German laws give their courts jurisdiction over international crimes committed abroad, even without a German connection. RSF indicated that it hoped its complaint, which centers on Prince Mohammed and four senior officials, will lead the German prosecutor to open what is known as a “situation analysis”, which could lead to a formal prosecutorial investigation into whether the Saudi officials have committed crimes against humanity by targeting reporters.

“The official opening of a criminal investigation in Germany into the crimes against humanity in Saudi Arabia would be a world first,” said RSF Germany director Christian Mihr. “We ask the public prosecutor general to open a situation analysis, with a view to formally launching a prosecutorial investigation and issuing arrest warrants.”

RSF said that the journalists who are in detention are victims of multiple counts of crimes against humanity, including willful killing, torture, sexual violence and coercion, enforced disappearance, unlawful deprivation of liberty, and persecution. By focusing on dozens of cases of journalists who are being detained, RSF said it was revealing that all Saudi journalists, particularly those who speak out against the government, were under threat.

“The truth has been revealed but that is not enough,” said Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, who said she would give evidence as part of any investigation. “The murderer cannot be allowed to get away with it, otherwise it will happen again.”

The complaint came just days after the US release of an unclassified intelligence report into Khashoggi’s 2018 murder in the Saudi consulate, which US intelligence agencies said was approved by the 35-year-old Saudi heir.
