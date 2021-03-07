Zakzaky's Supporters Commemorate Martyrs of Islamic Movement

Islam Times - Sheikh Zakzaky's supporters commemorated the martyrs of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

The commemoration ceremony, named Yaoum al-Shohada (the Day of Martyrs), coincided with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa al-Kadhim, the seventh Imam in Twelver Shia Islam.In this ceremony, a number of male and female supporters of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, holding pictures of the martyrs of this movement, held the ceremony in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.Sheikh Zakzaky, who is in his mid-sixties, lost sight of his left eye in a 2015 raid by security forces, that left more than 300 of his followers and three of his sons dead. His wife also sustained serious injuries during the raid.He has been kept in custody along with his wife and a large number of his followers ever since.