UN Investigative Team Reveals Daesh Tested Biological Weapons on Iraqi Prisoners

Islam Times - The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, ISIS or Daesh) terror group has tested biological weapons on prisoners in Iraq, a UN investigation released by The UNITAD mission declared, noting that the terrorists used chemical weapons against civilians between 2014 and 2016.

ISIL's crimes against Yazidis in Iraq amount to war crimes and genocide, the investigation said, adding that 875 victims have been identified in 11 mass graves, Al-Sumaria TV reported.Four execution sites have been identified after the attack on Badoush Prison in Nineveh, Northern Iraq, according to the report.The UNITAD (Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Daesh) mission is scheduled to unveil its full report at a conference on May 12th.Earlier reports suggested that a special branch has been set up by the ISIL to develop chemical weapon for the terrorist group using scientists from Iraq and Syria as well as other countries in the region.Despite crushing defeats in Iraq and Syria, the terror group's propaganda outlets had urged lone-wolf attackers to unleash biological warfare on the West, including dissemination of viruses from feces and droppings of rats.A propaganda video released in 2018 by pro-Daesh propaganda mouthpieces had threatened to use the “silent destructive weapon” on Western countries, according to Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) which had made a transcript of the recording.It states that a carefully engineered lone-wolf biological attack would come in response to US-led bombings of militant-held cities of Iraq's Mosul and Syria's Raqqa.In December 2017, the Iraqi leadership declared victory over the Takfiri militants after fighting the group for more than three years.