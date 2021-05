Islam Times - Israeli media reported that the defense minister, Benny Gantz, resorted to a fortified site in Ashdod when Palestinian missiles hit the city.

The Palestinian resistance had fired a large number of missiles at Ashkelon and Ashdod in response to the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza which left more than 26 martyrs and 122 injured.Hamas military wing said in a statement it succeeded in using a new tactic in firing the missiles at Ashkelon to evade the Iron Dome interception.