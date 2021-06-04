Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States' military presence in Syria is illegitimate.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press statement to Russia Today that the Americans have a habit of sticking to unrealistic issues and radically change their methods after changing administrations.She stressed that Moscow follows a clear approach towards the international issues and respects the international law and UN Security Council resolutions.Zakharova’s remarks came on the sidelines of St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2021 being held from June 2nd to the 5th of June.