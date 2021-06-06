0
Sunday 6 June 2021 - 02:12

Erdogan: Turkey Finds 135bcm More Natural Gas in Black Sea

Story Code : 936532
Erdogan: Turkey Finds 135bcm More Natural Gas in Black Sea
Speaking at an opening ceremony in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak on Friday, Erdogan said Turkey had made the additional discovery in the Amasra-1 field, adding he expected further "good news" to come from the region, TRT reported.

Last year, Turkey's Fatih drill ship discovered 405 bcm of natural gas in the western Black Sea region's Sakarya field, in the country's biggest discovery.

Currently, the Kanuni drillship is completing exploratory tests at the Turkali-2 well, while the the Fatih vessel is drilling in Turkali-3 well, both in the Sakarya field.
