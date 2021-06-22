Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Kills ‘ISIL Butcher’ in Diyala

Islam Times - Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) managed to kill one of the leaders of the ISIL terrorist group who has been known as ‘ISIL Butcher’ in Diyala province.

PMU forces, also known as Hashd Shaabi, have recently launched a new operation against the ISIL forces in Diyala.According to the report, Hashd Shaabi forces targeted the remnants of ISIL terrorists around the Miqdadiyah area in Diyala. During the operation, a number of ISIL elements were arrested.In their operation around Miqdadiyah, the PMU were able to kill Osama al-Nahr, one of the leaders of the Takfiris, known as ‘ISIL Butcher’, said Sadiq Al-Husseini, spokesman of Hashd al-Shaabi forces in Diyala.Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into the areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Hash Shaabi resistance forces prevented them from achieving their goal.