Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Kills ‘ISIL Butcher’ in Diyala
Story Code : 939453
PMU forces, also known as Hashd Shaabi, have recently launched a new operation against the ISIL forces in Diyala.
According to the report, Hashd Shaabi forces targeted the remnants of ISIL terrorists around the Miqdadiyah area in Diyala. During the operation, a number of ISIL elements were arrested.
In their operation around Miqdadiyah, the PMU were able to kill Osama al-Nahr, one of the leaders of the Takfiris, known as ‘ISIL Butcher’, said Sadiq Al-Husseini, spokesman of Hashd al-Shaabi forces in Diyala.
Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into the areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Hash Shaabi resistance forces prevented them from achieving their goal.