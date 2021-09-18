0
Saturday 18 September 2021 - 23:02

Military Normalization into Effect: Morocco Partners With ‘Israeli’ Entity to Develop “Kamikaze Drones” Industry

Story Code : 954574
Military Normalization into Effect: Morocco Partners With ‘Israeli’ Entity to Develop “Kamikaze Drones” Industry
Loitering munitions, sometimes described as “kamikaze drones,” are drones that do not fire missiles, but instead self-destruct upon hitting their target.
 
In a report released on Wednesday, French publication “Africa Intelligence” revealed that both Morocco and the Zionist regime are currently working on the development of a project to manufacture the single-use drones in Morocco.
 
The French publication explained that the launch of this industry in Morocco comes after several months of negotiations with the group ‘Israel’ Aerospace Industries [IAI].
 
Specifically, BlueBird Aero Systems is the group's subsidiary specialized in the manufacture of these drones.
 
Back in July, the Zionist occupation regime’s Cyber Directorate announced that its CEO, Yigal Unna, signed a cooperation agreement with Moroccan authorities, which would help ‘Israeli’ companies sell knowledge and technology.
 
This was the first cyber military agreement between the two sides since Rabat agreed to normalize ties with the Tel Aviv child killer regime.
 
The deal will allow the Zionist side to produce drones in Morocco in large quantities and at a much lower price, to be later used in export markets.
 
The new deal, part of a larger military cooperation plan, is facilitated by the newly adopted decree on military and security equipment, weapons and ammunition.
 
The text frames the procedures for the manufacture, trade, import, export, transport and transit of military equipment.
 
Although Moroccan authorities have yet to make an official announcement on this subject, several ‘Israeli’ media outlets had already reported that the African nation had placed orders for the acquisition of ‘Israeli’ drones.
 
Morocco and the Zionist regime have wasted no time since the normalization. They have strengthened their bilateral relations throughout 2021 with the exchange of expertise in the fields of tourism, industry, politics and military.
Related Stories
Covid-19 Massacring US Elderly in Nursing Homes, Neglected for Years by Power-Hungry Industry
Islam Times - The elderly in US care institutions are dying disproportionately from Covid-19. The pandemic ...
Comment


Featured Stories
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
19 September 2021
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
19 September 2021
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
18 September 2021
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
18 September 2021
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
18 September 2021
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
18 September 2021
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
17 September 2021
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
17 September 2021
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
17 September 2021
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
17 September 2021
China Sees
China Sees 'Cold War Mentality' in US, UK, Australia Pact
16 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
16 September 2021