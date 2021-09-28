0
Tuesday 28 September 2021 - 02:11

Egg on His Face: Macron Splattered by Protester on French Campaign Trail

Story Code : 956090
The confrontation happened while France’s former economy minister attended Salon International de l'Agriculture 2017 in Paris, RT reported.

Footage of the incident shows the minister in conversation before being blindsided with the incoming egg. Members of his security team then rush to protect Macron and chase the food-firing protestor.

This is not the first time Macron has been egged, however. Last June Labor reform protesters pelted eggs at the former Rothschild banker outside a post office in Montreuil.

Macron is, meanwhile, reportedly building momentum on the campaign trail, edging closer to National Front Leader Marine Le Pen in the polls.

Opinion Way's daily support poll for Wednesday leaves Le Pen just one point ahead of Macron in the first round voting.
