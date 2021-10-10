Hezbollah Condemns Kunduz Terrorist Blast: It Is against All Divine Religions, Humanitarian Laws

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah calls on all religious leaderships across the world to take a decisive stance against those criminal Takfiri groups and isolate them. It also calls on the responsible authorities in this Muslim country to punish the murderers and take the maximum measures to prevent the happening of more heinous massacres.

As we ask Allah the Almighty for the mercy of the honorable martyrs, and patience and salvation for their families, we pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and for the security and peace for the Afghan Muslim people.

Hezbollah extends its grief for the martyrdom and injury of worshippers at a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz, and strongly condemns this criminal act that contradicts all divine religions and humanitarian laws, which was committed by the terrorist Wahhabi Daesh [the Arabic acronym for 'ISIS/ISIL'] organization.