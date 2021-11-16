United States Imposes New Sanctions on Nicaragua

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Monday against Nicaragua’s Public Ministry and nine high-ranking Nicaraguan officials.
Among those sanctioned are the Minister of Energy and Mines, Salvador Mansell Castrillo; the Superintendent of Banks and Financial Institutions, Luis Angel Montenegro Espinoza; and the Vice-Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Adrián Chavarría Montenegro.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega won the 2021 presidential election last Sunday by a majority of votes.
The United States has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan officials.
The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is a staunch opponent of US hegemonic and imperialist policies.
Washington is trying to overthrow the legitimate government of Nicaragua, which has an anti-American approach, by imposing sanctions and supporting the opposition.