United States Imposes New Sanctions on Nicaragua

Islam Times - The US Treasury Department on Monday imposed sanctions on a number of other Nicaraguan institutions and officials.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Monday against Nicaragua’s Public Ministry and nine high-ranking Nicaraguan officials.Among those sanctioned are the Minister of Energy and Mines, Salvador Mansell Castrillo; the Superintendent of Banks and Financial Institutions, Luis Angel Montenegro Espinoza; and the Vice-Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Adrián Chavarría Montenegro.Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega won the 2021 presidential election last Sunday by a majority of votes.The United States has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan officials.The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is a staunch opponent of US hegemonic and imperialist policies.Washington is trying to overthrow the legitimate government of Nicaragua, which has an anti-American approach, by imposing sanctions and supporting the opposition.