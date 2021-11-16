0
Tuesday 16 November 2021 - 03:24

United States Imposes New Sanctions on Nicaragua

Story Code : 963806
United States Imposes New Sanctions on Nicaragua
The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Monday against Nicaragua’s Public Ministry and nine high-ranking Nicaraguan officials.

Among those sanctioned are the Minister of Energy and Mines, Salvador Mansell Castrillo; the Superintendent of Banks and Financial Institutions, Luis Angel Montenegro Espinoza; and the Vice-Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Adrián Chavarría Montenegro.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega won the 2021 presidential election last Sunday by a majority of votes.

The United States has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan officials.

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is a staunch opponent of US hegemonic and imperialist policies.

Washington is trying to overthrow the legitimate government of Nicaragua, which has an anti-American approach, by imposing sanctions and supporting the opposition.
Comment


Featured Stories
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
15 November 2021
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
15 November 2021
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
15 November 2021
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
14 November 2021
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
14 November 2021
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
13 November 2021
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
13 November 2021
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
13 November 2021
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
13 November 2021
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
13 November 2021
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
12 November 2021
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
12 November 2021