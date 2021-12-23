Astana Guarantor States Affirm Commitment to Syria’s Sovereignty, Rejection of Coercive Measures

Islam Times - The guarantor states of the Astana process reiterated on Wednesday their strong commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, stressing the continuation of joint action to combat terrorism in all its forms and names in Syria and rejecting separatist agendas aimed at undermining its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the final statement of the 17th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format, which was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, over two days, the guarantor states, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, condemned the terrorist operations in Syria that target innocent civilians and civilian facilities, and stressed the continuation of cooperation in order to permanently eliminate the terrorist organizations of Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat al-Nusra and all individuals, groups and entities associated with al-Qaeda terrorist organization and included in the lists of the UN Security Council of terrorist organizations.According to the statement, the guarantor states discussed in detail the situation in the de-escalation zone in Idleb, and stressed the need for full implementation of all agreements in this regard. They also discussed the situation in northeastern Syria, and agreed that long-term security and stability in this region can only be achieved on the basis of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and integrity, affirming their rejection of any attempts to create new facts on the ground under the pretext of combating terrorism, and expressing their rejection to loot oil revenues that should belong to Syria.The guarantor states reiterated their condemnation of the repeated Israeli attacks on Syria, which constitute a violation of international law and international humanitarian law, undermine the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring countries, and endanger security and stability in the region, calling for stopping these attacks.The guarantor states also reiterated their conviction that there is no military solution to the crisis in Syria, and stressed the need to commit to advancing the political process led and owned by the Syrians and facilitated by the United Nations in accordance with Security Council Resolution No. 2254.The guarantor states affirmed their support for the work of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution, which was established as a result of the efforts of the guarantors of the Astana process and in order to enhance the outcomes of the Syrian National Dialogue Conference in Sochi through continuous interaction with the parties of the Committee and the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen as a facilitator in order to ensure its sustainable and effective work, affirming that the work of the committee should be carried out without foreign interference and without imposing timetables.The guarantor states expressed their deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Syria, especially in light of the conditions of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, noting that this pandemic represents a challenge to the health reality in Syria and affects the social, economic and humanitarian conditions in it.They also expressed their rejection of the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on Syria, which contradict international law, international humanitarian law and the Charter of the United Nations, especially in light of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.The guarantor states stressed the need to increase humanitarian aid to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization and preconditions in order to support the improvement of the humanitarian situation in the country and progress in the political solution process.They also welcomed the adoption of Resolution No. 2585 of 2021 issued by the UN Security Council and called for facilitating the full implementation of this resolution.The statement also called on the international community, the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies to enhance Syria’s assistance in the reconstruction of basic infrastructure, including water and energy supply facilities, schools and hospitals, as well as humanitarian work related to demining in accordance with the provisions of international humanitarian law.The guarantor states stressed the need to facilitate the safe and voluntary return of refugees and the displaced to their areas of origin in Syria, calling on the international community to make appropriate contributions, and affirming their readiness to continue interacting with all relevant parties, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and other specialized international agencies.The guarantor states welcomed the exchange of the kidnapped, which took place on the sixteenth of this month within the work of the working group on the liberation of the kidnapped and arrested, which confirms once again the desire of the Syrian parties to enhance mutual trust with the help of the guarantors of Astana.The guarantor states decided to hold the 18th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana Format in the first half of next year 2022, taking into account the situation of the Coronavirus pandemic, with reference to the holding of another ministerial meeting in the Astana format and a new summit for the presidents of the three states in Iran as soon as circumstances permit.