Lapid Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lapid, who also holds the post of the occupation regime’s alternate prime minister, is quarantining and feels well, his office said in a statement.
The ‘Israeli’ official confirmed the diagnosis in a tweet, writing “I feel excellent because I’m vaccinated.”
“Go get vaccinated, put on a mask, we’ll get through this together,” he added.
The announcement came after Lapid canceled a faction meeting of his Yesh Atid party earlier in the day due to exposure to a confirmed carrier. He left the Knesset to be tested and quarantine after finding out.
It also came a day after he attended the weekly cabinet meeting alongside Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other government ministers. A video of Bennett speaking from the meeting ends with someone off camera to the prime minister’s immediate right coughing loudly, though it was unclear if it was Lapid.