0
Friday 14 January 2022 - 04:58

UN Envoy Urges Inclusive ASEAN Approach to Myanmar Crisis

Story Code : 973488
UN Envoy Urges Inclusive ASEAN Approach to Myanmar Crisis
Noeleen Heyzer, Myanmar's new envoy, made the appeal at a Thursday virtual meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the new chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who traveled to Myanmar last week to meet the country's military ruler.

Heyzer sought progress in a stalled five-point peace plan, the UN said in a statement, adding that "The special envoy advocated for confidence-building measures involving all stakeholders, in addition to ethnic armed organizations."

Hun Sen visited junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday to revive peace efforts following last year’s military coup. The visit provoked an angry backlash among critics, who said he is legitimizing the army’s seizure of power.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1. Suu Kyi and several other senior figures from the National League for Democracy (NLD) party have been in detention over election fraud allegations. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have held numerous protests against the coup leaders in the Southeast Asian country, demanding the release of Suu Kyi and the other detainees.

The military junta has used lethal force against unarmed civilians, which has drawn widespread backlash. The junta's brutal crackdown on dissent has left more than 1,400 people dead, according to activists cited by the UN.

Myanmar's military forces were also involved in a campaign of genocide against Muslim Rohingya that started in 2017.

The conflict has caused discord within ASEAN about how to deal with Myanmar.  
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
13 January 2022
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
13 January 2022
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
13 January 2022
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
12 January 2022
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
12 January 2022
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
12 January 2022
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
12 January 2022
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
11 January 2022
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
11 January 2022
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
11 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
10 January 2022
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
10 January 2022