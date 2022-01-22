0
Saturday 22 January 2022 - 21:15

National Conference on Gen. Soleimani’s School of Thought Held in Iran's Qom

Story Code : 975128
National Conference on Gen. Soleimani’s School of Thought Held in Iran
The conference, hosted jointly by the city's municipality and the Islamic Council, was held with the participation of more than 4,000 participants from 24 countries.
 
In this national conference, which was held to promote the school of thought of General Soleimani as a symbol of Resistance (against hegemonic powers) 1,560 magnificent works were sent to the festival secretariat.
 
Finally, 1,360 works in 13 formats, including poetry, story, photo, poster, podcast, clip, calligraphy, article reached the judging stage and prizes were awarded to 40 selected works.
 
The submitted works were judged by 30 national judges.
 
In the closing ceremony of the conference, Seyyed Sadegh Sharafi, Secretary of the Yemeni Youth Popular Front, Mustafa Mollai and Hassan Malekinejad, members of the Islamic Council of the city, Hojjatoleslam Honarmand, Director General of the Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation, and a group of officials and members of religious organizations were present.
 
The national conference was held as the world was mourning the second anniversary of the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, revealing different aspects of his life and beliefs.
 
General Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force, and his Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred along with their companions in a US drone strike authorized by Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.
 
Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting Daesh in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
22 January 2022
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
22 January 2022
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
22 January 2022
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
21 January 2022
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
21 January 2022
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
21 January 2022
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
21 January 2022
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
20 January 2022
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
20 January 2022
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
20 January 2022
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
20 January 2022
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
19 January 2022