National Conference on Gen. Soleimani’s School of Thought Held in Iran's Qom

Islam Times - The first national conference of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani’s School of Thought was held in the holy city of Qom, central Iran.

In this national conference, which was held to promote the school of thought of General Soleimani as a symbol of Resistance (against hegemonic powers) 1,560 magnificent works were sent to the festival secretariat.

Finally, 1,360 works in 13 formats, including poetry, story, photo, poster, podcast, clip, calligraphy, article reached the judging stage and prizes were awarded to 40 selected works.

The submitted works were judged by 30 national judges.

In the closing ceremony of the conference, Seyyed Sadegh Sharafi, Secretary of the Yemeni Youth Popular Front, Mustafa Mollai and Hassan Malekinejad, members of the Islamic Council of the city, Hojjatoleslam Honarmand, Director General of the Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation, and a group of officials and members of religious organizations were present.

The national conference was held as the world was mourning the second anniversary of the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, revealing different aspects of his life and beliefs.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force, and his Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred along with their companions in a US drone strike authorized by Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting Daesh in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

The conference, hosted jointly by the city's municipality and the Islamic Council, was held with the participation of more than 4,000 participants from 24 countries.