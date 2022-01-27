North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military

Islam Times - North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in Pyongyang's sixth such launch this year.

Pyongyang apparently test-fired at least two cruise missiles from an inland area Tuesday following four reported rounds of weapons tests, including hypersonic missile launches on Jan. 5 and 11.

The recent bouts of the North's saber-rattling came as the United States has been stepping up sanctions pressure amid a protracted deadlock in its nuclear negotiations with North Korea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate, Yonhap news agency reported.