Thursday 27 January 2022 - 08:24

North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea: South Korean Military

Story Code : 975839
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate, Yonhap news agency reported.
 
Pyongyang apparently test-fired at least two cruise missiles from an inland area Tuesday following four reported rounds of weapons tests, including hypersonic missile launches on Jan. 5 and 11.
 
The recent bouts of the North's saber-rattling came as the United States has been stepping up sanctions pressure amid a protracted deadlock in its nuclear negotiations with North Korea.
