Greece Launches Anti-drone Umbrella against Turkish Drones
Story Code : 1002412
The system being deployed, which uses Israeli technology and has similar characteristics to Israel’s Drone Dome, essentially operates in a way that interferes with the flight capability of potential enemy UAVs.
Aside from this anti-drone system, Greece is also looking to boost its drone arsenal, and a plan to purchase American drones is being presented to Greece’s parliament early next week.
Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to look into this anti-drone umbrella Greece is setting up over its islands.