Greece Launches Anti-drone Umbrella against Turkish Drones

Islam Times - Greece has quietly been building an anti-drone system that will significantly enhance its ability to defend its islands in the Aegean.

The system being deployed, which uses Israeli technology and has similar characteristics to Israel’s Drone Dome, essentially operates in a way that interferes with the flight capability of potential enemy UAVs.Aside from this anti-drone system, Greece is also looking to boost its drone arsenal, and a plan to purchase American drones is being presented to Greece’s parliament early next week.Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis to look into this anti-drone umbrella Greece is setting up over its islands.