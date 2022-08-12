Palestinian Kid Martyred Due to Severe Injuries Sustained

Islam Times - Palestinian news sources on Thursday reported that a Palestinian child from Khan Yunis was martyred due to severe injuries sustained during the recent attacks of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the news sources added that tens of Zionist settlers raided Al Aqsa Mosque on Thursday with the support of the Israeli regime forces.Israeli regime's troops also detained 15 people in different areas of the West Bank including Ramallah, Bethlehem, Jenin, and Tulkarm.Zionists also extended the detention of a senior member of the Islamic Jihad movement for six days, according to the reports.The fighters of the Zionist regime recently attacked areas in the Gaza Strip. Zionist regime's war in Gaza lasted for three days, leaving 45 Palestinians martyred and 360 others wounded.