0
Friday 19 August 2022 - 11:37

UN Warns Against “Suicide” Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuke Plant

Story Code : 1009976
UN Warns Against “Suicide” Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuke Plant
Speaking to reporters in Lviv on Thursday, Guterres said the UN had been in close contact with the IAEA and determined that “we have in Ukraine the logistics and security capacity” to support a mission to Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

He said the visit would happen “from Kiev” and only “provided both Russia and Ukraine agree.”

In recent weeks, Russian forces have accused Ukraine of deliberately shelling the facility on several occasions, while Kiev has accused Russia of attacking the plant. The facility remains under Russian control, though it is operated by Ukrainian personnel.

Guterres, who has previously called to demilitarize the area, insisted that an agreement was “urgently needed” to establish Zaporozhye as a “purely civilian infrastructure” to ensure the plant’s safety.

“Common sense must prevail to avoid any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant,” the UN chief said, adding that the facility “must not be used as part of any military operation.”

Moscow, which has repeatedly called for an IAEA mission to the plant, has said that calls by the UN to completely demilitarize the area around the facility are unacceptable, citing what it called provocations from Kiev. Demilitarizing the area would make it more vulnerable to Ukrainian nationalist groups, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev said on Thursday.

The Russian Defense Ministry has warned that Ukraine is planning a provocation at the site on Friday to coincide with Guterres' visit, in order to accuse Russia of risking nuclear disaster.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed support for an IAEA mission to travel to Ukraine, saying it should happen “as soon as possible.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
19 August 2022
North Korea Spurns Seoul
North Korea Spurns Seoul's Disarmament-for-Aid Offer, Asks Yoon to 'Shut Up'
19 August 2022
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
19 August 2022
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
18 August 2022
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
18 August 2022
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
18 August 2022
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
18 August 2022
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
17 August 2022
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
17 August 2022
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
17 August 2022
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
17 August 2022
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
16 August 2022