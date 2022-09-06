0
Tuesday 6 September 2022 - 00:17

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terror Attack Outside Russian Embassy in Kabul

Story Code : 1012972
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terror Attack Outside Russian Embassy in Kabul
An explosion occurred outside the Russian Embassy on Monday morning, killing two employees of the diplomatic mission. The blast occurred in the immediate vicinity of the embassy's consular department entrance.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, there are also victims among Afghan citizens. A source in a Kabul hospital told Sputnik that at least 10 people were killed and eight more were hospitalized as a result of the attack.

Speaking with Lavrov on Monday, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed his condolences in connection with the terror attack and assured that the Afghan security forces would pay special attention to the security of the Russian embassy.

Muttaqi also stressed that all necessary measures would be taken to investigate the attack. The two ministers agreed that the countries would "strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against international terrorism."

For his part, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi expressed hopes that the terrorist attack would not affect Kabul-Moscow relations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
5 September 2022
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
5 September 2022
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
5 September 2022
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
4 September 2022
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
4 September 2022
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
4 September 2022
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
3 September 2022
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
3 September 2022
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
By Branko Marcetic
3 September 2022
US Arms Sales to Taiwan Fumes China
US Arms Sales to Taiwan Fumes China
3 September 2022
Over 290 US, Intl. Groups Call on Biden to Stop Israeli Attacks on Palestinian NGOs
Over 290 US, Intl. Groups Call on Biden to Stop Israeli Attacks on Palestinian NGOs
2 September 2022
Yemen Send Message to Enemies by Showing Might during Military Parade
Yemen Send Message to Enemies by Showing Might during Military Parade
2 September 2022