ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terror Attack Outside Russian Embassy in Kabul

Islam Times - ISIS terrorists have reportedly claimed responsibility for Monday's terror attack outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

An explosion occurred outside the Russian Embassy on Monday morning, killing two employees of the diplomatic mission. The blast occurred in the immediate vicinity of the embassy's consular department entrance.According to the Russian foreign ministry, there are also victims among Afghan citizens. A source in a Kabul hospital told Sputnik that at least 10 people were killed and eight more were hospitalized as a result of the attack.Speaking with Lavrov on Monday, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed his condolences in connection with the terror attack and assured that the Afghan security forces would pay special attention to the security of the Russian embassy.Muttaqi also stressed that all necessary measures would be taken to investigate the attack. The two ministers agreed that the countries would "strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against international terrorism."For his part, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi expressed hopes that the terrorist attack would not affect Kabul-Moscow relations.