0
Monday 26 September 2022 - 12:27

Saudi-led Coalition Violates Ceasefire in Yemen 172 Times

Story Code : 1016237
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Ceasefire in Yemen 172 Times
The Saudi aggressor coalition violated the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen by launching reconnaissance flights over the provinces of Ma’rib, Ta’iz, Al Jawf, Saada, Al Hudaydah, Dhale, Al-Bayda, Al Hajjah and border operations, Almasirah reported.
 
According to this report, Saudi-led coalition forces targeted the positions of the army forces and popular committees as well as the houses of Yemeni citizens in the provinces of Al Hudaydah, Ta’iz, Ma’rib, Hajjah, Saada, Jizan, Dhale and Najran with heavy artillery, rocket and mortar attacks.
 
Armed reconnaissance drones of the Saudi aggressor coalition targeted areas in "Heys" city located in Al Hudaydah province and areas in Dhaleh Governorate.
 
This is while the UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced the agreement of Yemeni parties to extend the ceasefire for the next two months.
 
The extension of the Yemeni ceasefire includes the commitments of the parties to negotiate in order to reach a broader agreement, he added.
 
Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 25, 2015.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
26 September 2022
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
26 September 2022
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
24 September 2022
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
24 September 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
25 September 2022
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
24 September 2022
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
24 September 2022
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
23 September 2022
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022