DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations

Jack Smith, seen in 2010 when he was the Justice Department's chief of the Public Integrity Section. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday to oversee DOJ's criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks alongside Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite at the U.S. Justice Department on Nov. 18.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgement and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate."



Trump objects to continuing investigations

Trump addressed the special counsel appointment during a Friday evening event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He called the investigation a "hoax" and a "witch hunt," harkening back to language he used during previous investigations including his two impeachment proceedings.



He also ticked through various topics of the day including naming figures within the Biden Administration without announcing any specific action or planned response he has to the special counsel.



During Trump's own presidency, special counsel Robert Mueller investigated possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential race.



Mueller did not find evidence that Trump's campaign conspired with Russia, and Trump himself was not charged. But Mueller did bring indictments against more than 30 people and three companies.



He won convictions or secured guilty pleas from eight Trump associates, including onetime Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort as well as Trump's longtime informal adviser Roger Stone.



Later, Trump's last attorney general, William Barr, appointed John Durham special counsel to investigate possible wrongdoing by the FBI and others in the Russia investigation.



Durham has lost the only two cases he brought to trial. He did secure a guilty plea from a low-level FBI attorney who admitted to altering an email used to get surveillance warrants against a former Trump campaign adviser.