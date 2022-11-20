Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood

Islam Times - The Syrian military found the bodies of a number of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) ringleaders during a combing operation in Tariq al-Sad neighborhood of Daraa province.

The bodies of prominent Daesh leaders, who had taken up residence in the neighborhood during the security operation that resulted in the establishment of complete control over the Daraa neighborhoods, were discovered by the Syrian authorities.A security source told SANA that Muhammad Qassem Sobeihi, also known by his alias Abu Tariq Qassem al-Naran, was one of the most notorious terrorists. He was responsible for numerous crimes and massacres of innocent civilians in Daraa, including the murder of nine police officers at the Muzayrib police station in the city's western countryside.According to the source, the terrorist Abu Hamza al-Shami and the so-called military emir of the militant group, Abu Salem al-Diri, were both identified among the dead in Daraa al-Balad.The Syrian army entered Dara’a al-Balad neighborhood in September 2021 and began to set up army points in preparation for the purge of terrorist remnants, weapons, ammunition, explosive devices, tunnels, fortifications and dens.Back in 2018, Syrian army troops managed to establish control over Dara’a province, which is bordered by Jordan to the south and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights to the west.The situation in the province significantly worsened in August, when terrorists killed four soldiers and wounded eight more as they attacked state institutions and the local army.The establishment of full government control over Dara’a was highly important because it borders the occupied Golan Heights which Israel has used to treat wounded terrorists fighting against the Syrian government since 2011.The territory’s return to Syria's government control could sever collaboration between Israel and the militants and accordingly deal a blow to Tel Aviv’s plans to annex the Golan Heights.Since 2011, Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy, leading to the emergence of Daesh and other terrorist groups in the country.The US has also been maintaining an illegal military presence on the Syrian soil, collaborating with militants against Syria’s legitimate government, stealing the country’s crude oil resources, bombing the positions of the Syrian army and anti-terror popular forces, and imposing crippling sanctions on Damascus.