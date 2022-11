Islam Times - A serviceman of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force working as a military adviser in Syria has been martyred at the hands of the Zionist regime’s elements after a roadside bomb blast near Damascus, the IRGC announced.

The IRGC public relations department said in a statement on Tuesday that the IRGC staff, colonel Davoud Jafari, was martyred in Syria on the morning of November 21.The martyr was an adviser of the IRGC Aerospace Force in Syria who lost his life after a roadside bomb explosion near Damascus at the hands of the Zionist regime’s elements, it said.The IRGC also emphasized that the “fake and criminal Zionist regime” will undoubtedly receive a response for this crime.